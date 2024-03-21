Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $493,935.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.49. 496,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.98 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

