Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider John P. Mullen Sells 3,665 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.1 %

GWRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 496,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,837. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.