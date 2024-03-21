Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider John P. Mullen Sells 3,665 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.1 %
GWRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 496,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,837. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.