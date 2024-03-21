Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 comprises about 3.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 10,083.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 720,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,266. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

