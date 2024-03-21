Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises about 1.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 434,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.40%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

