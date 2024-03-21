Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $504,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. 3,542,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,116. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

