Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the period. Uranium Energy accounts for 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

UEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 5,847,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.



