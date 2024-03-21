Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,365 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,417,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 153,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.