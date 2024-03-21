Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.40. 32,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 40,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.39.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.45.
