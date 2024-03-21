HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
HCB Financial stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. HCB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95.
About HCB Financial
