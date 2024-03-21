HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HCB Financial Stock Performance

HCB Financial stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. HCB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

About HCB Financial

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

