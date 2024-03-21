iExec RLC Market Cap Reaches $284.03 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $284.03 million and $17.77 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00005958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,878.16 or 1.00020241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010549 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00161446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.84250766 USD and is up 15.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $24,495,118.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.