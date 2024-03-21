Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.66 million, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BWMN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

