Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells 6,430 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,742. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

