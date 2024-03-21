Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 103,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,023. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

