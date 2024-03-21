Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Sells 39,969 Shares of Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 10,220,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,121. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,591,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

