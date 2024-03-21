Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.69

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 35593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

