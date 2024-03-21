iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Boosted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TLH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 331,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

