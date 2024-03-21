iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,895. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

