iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Announces Dividend of $0.13

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,515. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

