iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Plans $0.17 Dividend

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ USCL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 88,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

