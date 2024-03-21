iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 1,237,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,538. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

