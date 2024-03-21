iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Dividend of $0.33

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 16,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,419. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $618.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

