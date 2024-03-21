iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,855 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

