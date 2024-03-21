iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CMR)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

CMR stock remained flat at C$50.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.11. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a one year low of C$49.99 and a one year high of C$50.26.

