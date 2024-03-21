iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,833. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.