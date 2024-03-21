Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Ian Goodkind Sells 7,735 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 445,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,896. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

