Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.21

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 21385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

