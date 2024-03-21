Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,446.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,446 ($18.41) and last traded at GBX 1,405 ($17.89), with a volume of 367571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($17.82).

Several research firms have issued reports on JET2. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 781.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

