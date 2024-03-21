Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.90

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 730213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 132.74%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

