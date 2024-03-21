Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Komodo has a market cap of $46.70 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,628,983 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

