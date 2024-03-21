Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 657,126.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

LECO traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.05. The company had a trading volume of 256,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,372. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day moving average of $208.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

