Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance
Shares of LRFC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
