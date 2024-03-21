Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.27

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $697.07 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.