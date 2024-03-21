Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.94. 3,417,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average of $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $261.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

