LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 1,461,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,468. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

