Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.79

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 317318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

