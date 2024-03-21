Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Trading Up 0.3%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 1,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,775 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

