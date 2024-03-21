Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Trading Down 7.6%

Medbright Ai Invts Inc (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 13,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Medbright Ai Invts Stock Down 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Medbright Ai Invts

(Get Free Report)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medbright Ai Invts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medbright Ai Invts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.