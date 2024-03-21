Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 20,578 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile



Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

