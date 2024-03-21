Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

