Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.10

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 2538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

