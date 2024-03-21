MOBLAND Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40,353.19 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $40,353.19 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

