MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.70 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $119.70 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 278,344,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,343,231 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

