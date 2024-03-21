Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.99

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.99, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.55.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
