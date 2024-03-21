Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 9,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Mongolia Growth Group
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Growth Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.