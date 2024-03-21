Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 9,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Mongolia Growth Group

(Get Free Report)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.