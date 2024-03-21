Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 1.1%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.77. Approximately 56,348 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

