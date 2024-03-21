MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 46,246 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,883.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $18,357.84.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIFW traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,836 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

