My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $241,673.95 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

