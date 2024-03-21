My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 317,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.