My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

